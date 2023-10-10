RHOC’s Tamra Judge Slams Ozempic Rumors Amid Health Scare

Tamra Judge has been the most recent Housewife to face Ozempic accusations after the reality star shared that she was at home sick after she suffered intestinal obstruction on Monday, October 9.

“Praying I won’t need surgery,” Tamra, 56, tweeted alongside a bedridden selfie, continuing, “Unfortunately I will not be back on @two.ts.inapod tomorrow. I’m so sad [Teddi Mellencamp] I miss you so much.”

Some fans sent the Real Housewives of Orange County star well wishes for a speedy recovery, but others attributed Tamra’s health battle to Ozempic.

“I saw a report today that those weight loss drug such as Ozempic are causing these issues as well as stomach paralysis. I hope you are on the mend soon!” one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Tamra responded to the “disgusting “claims in the comments section, while revealing she “had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years” during her battle with intestinal issues. “Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled,” the former gym owner wrote. “My grandmother died of intestinal problems. I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally, wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”’

Getty

While the Bravolebrity may not turn to the FDA-approved Type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss, her costar Emily Simpson has. The lawyer debuted her fabulous new figure in June 2023 after filming RHOC season 17 and was almost immediately accused of taking the celebrity-crazed drug.

After initially denying the allegations, she admitted to using the drug to drop weight after experiencing a “nervous breakdown.”

“I don’t know what happened. I think I just went for four months hard when we were filming and I ate too much, drank too much, and just didn’t get enough sleep, didn’t exercise,” Emily, 47, reflected on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on June 28.

Emily took Ozempic in December 2022 and used the medication to “kickstart” her fitness journey. She lost “five to seven” pounds during that month. “I didn’t like the way it made me feel lethargic and it made me just not have a lot of energy, which was hard with three little kids – but it does make you feel full, and it does make you, for me, it was like a refresh.”

Beyond the Orange County ladies, other Housewives like RHONJ’s Dolores Catania and Jennifer Fessler have also admitted to taking Ozempic.