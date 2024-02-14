RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs’ Valentine’s Day Plans With Husband Joe

The Real Housewives of New Jersey husbands are national treasures, but Margaret Josephs’ other half, Joe Benigno, holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The contractor is head-over-heels in love with his Bravolebrity wife and even planned a “romantic” Valentine’s Day date, Margaret exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Joe is so romantic, actually, he’s much more romantic than I am. He’s like, ‘Marge, let’s go do a staycation.’ He wants to stay in a hotel and go to the theater and order room service the next morning and do things like that,” the Candie Couture founder, 56, gushes to Life & Style. “But this time we’re going to a concert. We’re going to go see Stevie Nicks, which I’m so excited. We are obsessed with her.”

Margaret admits she will “start crying” when Stevie sings “Landslide,” and after the show, she and Joe, 70, will “probably stay in the city at a hotel, do our room service in bed the next morning.”

“Of course, no sex that night because I can’t be squeezed after a meal, so he’ll have to wait till the morning,” she jokes. “But that’s what we’ll be doing.”

The reality TV couple will be accompanied by RHONJ fan-favorite Dolores Catania at the concert, whom she’s gifting a Galentine’s gift from her beauty line.

“Dolores – she’s like spray tan queen and always bronzing herself. I have these great beauty sponges that are big. So, these are great for applying body bronzer, which is so fabulous,” Margaret shares.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga, Jenn Fessler and Rachel Fuda are also some of Margaret’s lucky friends to receive a plush Valentine’s Day gift.

The fashion designer opens up about her marriage to Life & Style and shares how they reflect on her behavior on the show, which she’s starred in since season 8 in 2017.

“It’s rare he disagrees with me. I will say that about the way I act on the show sometimes he doesn’t want me to get as upset,” Margaret shares. “He’s like, ‘Who gives a s–t?’ He’s like, ‘Don’t upset yourself.’ But sometimes he thinks I don’t get irritated enough. Sometimes he’s like that behind the scenes, but he’ll never say something in front of everybody. He’s very good that way. But usually we agree on everything. He’s very, very supportive. He gets me.”

Fans will be able to watch more of Margaret and Joe’s sweet dynamic during the upcoming season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo. Peacock subscribers can watch the episodes the following day on the streaming service.