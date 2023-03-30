Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Siggy Flicker may not be on the show anymore, but she’s making a name for herself on social media.

The Bravo alum made her RHONJ debut during the show’s seventh season in 2016 and following a bout of drama with some of the other women, departed the series following season 8 in 2018.

“After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” the New Jersey native shared in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish in December 2017. “I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects.”

Keep reading for details on what Siggy has been up to since leaving the reality series.

Why Did Siggy Flicker Leave ‘RHONJ’?

Siggy’s departure from the show came following a blowout argument with Margaret during season 8. The Macbeth Collection founder referred to her former friend as “Soggy Flicker” at one point during RHONJ which led to tensions between the two stars. Siggy also had it out with Margaret over comments that the Write Your Own Fairy Tale: The New Rules for Dating, Relationships, and Finding Love on Your Terms author perceived as anti-semetic. Margaret apologized on camera and the women appeared to move on.

Shahar Azran/Shutterstock

That being said, Siggy revealed to Page Six in December 2017 that she had “too many obstacles coming against me,” which led to her departure. She added, “At the end of the day when you have a relationship and when it isn’t working you have to get out.”

She has since relocated from New Jersey to Florida.

What Is Siggy Flicker’s Job?

Aside from having written a book, which was released in September 2015, Siggy was known on the show as a matchmaker. According to her Instagram bio, she refers to herself as a “TVPersonality/Speaker/Author” and often shares her political views as an avid supporter of former president Donald Trump with social media followers.

Ahead of her RHONJ appearance, Siggy was also the star of VH1’s 2011 series Why Am I Still Single?!

What Is Siggy Flicker’s Net Worth?

Siggy’s reported net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.