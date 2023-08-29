Should a plotline on The Real Housewives of New York City go badly for Jessel Taank, the public relations guru likely has the skills to turn things around in her favor. She runs her own P.R. company, has a strong interest in fashion and knows how to be a boss outside of appearing on reality TV.

What Is ‘RHONY’ Star Jessel Taank’s Job?

According to her website, Jessel “currently runs a boutique public relations agency called The Know that specializes in consulting newly formed brands.” The Bravo star also noted, “She is also busy launching her own e-commerce platform that aims to make South East Asian fashion more accessible.”

Jessel’s LinkedIn page lists her current profession as founder of The Know based in New York City starting in July 2022, although the company does not have its own website or list of clients. It also doesn’t have a LinkedIn page to describe its mission statement.

The England native told Variety about The Know during an August 27, 2023, interview. “It’s going great. After having the twins. I worked so hard to get my career up and running. And then you have kids, and it was, do I continue to work 12 hours a day and not be present for them, or do I take a step back and be more present, and be a mother and do it on my own terms?” Jessel explained.

“I want to take a step back and help the female entrepreneur or designer who doesn’t necessarily have the means to pay for a big agency. And based on that, I’ve built this network of people who can come to me with launches to help their profiles,” the Kings College of London grad added.

Prior to starting The Know, Jessel was the founder of the P.R. and communications company The Right Now from May 2020 to July 2022. The Los Angeles-based business describes itself as combining “the best in integrated, creative communications strategy, media and talent relations, experience, and social practices for lifestyle and entertainment brands” on their LinkedIn page.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessel’s past jobs include ​vice president of fashion and beauty at the public relations firm BCW Global. She spent three years from 2016 through 2019 working as the ​director of public relations for Westfield, a global company that owns and operates shopping malls in the U.S. and Europe. Her bio says Jessel “led the strategic direction of ​33 commercial retail properties and led partnerships with the likes of KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Business of Fashion and Eataly,” noting that she “shaped the pathways of growth for several iconic brands in the industry.

What Else Does ‘RHONY’ Star Jessel Taank Do for a Living?

“She is a committed supporter of Citta, an organization founded by artist and anthropologist Michael Daube that empowers girls and young women in India through schooling, community support and traditional craft,” her website explains.

Jessel revealed to Variety her latest venture, sharing, “I’m launching Oushq, a platform for South Asian clothing that is bringing Indian designers together. They don’t have the means to market themselves in the US and give them a platform.”

Is ‘RHONY’ Star Jessel Taank a Mom?

One of Jessel’s plotlines during the season — apart from being the show’s villain — included her fertility journey, in part to shed light on how the topic is somewhat taboo to discuss in Indian and Asian cultures. She shares twin boys Kai and Rio with husband Pavit Randhawa, whom she married in 2014. The children were conceived after five IVF treatment cycles.

Jessel said of opening up about her fertility struggled on the show, “It was really important for me. There’s a lot of opinion about why would I do this on a national TV show. There was a very clear reason, because … no one talks about it in our culture. I went through it alone, and I think that there are so many women who are isolated and feel very alone going through it. I wanted to give them a reason not to feel alone.”