RHONY's Kelly Bensimon’s a ‘Bridezilla’ Amid ‘Wild’ Wedding Plans

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon is set to be a married woman once again and the reality star exclusively tells Life & Style that “wedding planning is wild.”

“I’m just starting to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out all my dresses. We’re having two weddings, so we’ve got a lot to plan and a lot of organizing but it’s going to be really fun,” Kelly, 55, exclusively dishes Life & Style of her future nuptials with fiancé Scott Litner.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy star explains, “There’s an intimate wedding for really close friends and family and then I want another wedding that’s with all of my friends, but I don’t want it to just be a random party. I want them to feel like they’re also a part of that special moment as well.”

Although the real estate agent is in the beginning process of wedding planning, Kelly admits to Life & Style that she’s “already a bridezilla.”

Kelly has kept her life with Scott, 54, private and that didn’t stop at the news of their engagement. However, the Bravo star gave E! News an update on her relationship status in June, shortly after Scott popped the big question on the 4th of July.

“I never thought that I could be so happy at this stage in my life, this is truly a new beginning. We have a romance that people write novels about,” Kelly told the outlet, gushing that the proposal took place at Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, her favorite vacation destination. “I was so moved that he brought me to a special place from my childhood to propose.”

After taking the next step in their relationship, the model moved out of her New York City apartment to re-enter her housewife era and move in with Scott. The thought of relocating gave Kelly butterflies, but it also made her “really, really excited to move.”

“I am really, really nervous to move out of my old apartment. I am only renting, but still, there is something to be said about this life that I created for my girls on my own,” she told Page Six of her daughters Sea Louise Bensimon and Thadeus Ann Bensimon – whom she shares with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon. “I am so proud to have raised them and financially provided for them on my own. It’s very strange to be moving in with someone else.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premiered on Thursday, December 14, only on Peacock.