Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels has filed for divorce from her retired pro football player husband Chris Samuels. Keep reading for details on their split, family and more.

When Did Monique Samuels File for Divorce From Chris Samuels?

The reality star originally filed for divorce in April 2023 then filed an amended complaint on June 15 with the Montgomery County Family Court in Maryland. The former couple have a hearing scheduled for June 21, where their divorce could potentially be finalized.

Why Did Monique Samuels Split From Chris Samuels?

The reality star filed a petition to seal the divorce documents, so no clear reason is available. However, the former couple had been having marital problems for some time, Monique and Chris called it quits as a couple after 10 years of marriage in October 2022, People reported at the time.

The New Jersey native revealed that their union was in trouble during a lengthy YouTube video on October 17, where she seemed to refute People’s split report.

“It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: DC last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” Monique began as Chris sat beside her, referring to the first season of the OWN reality show.

Courtesy of Chris Samuels/Instagram

“It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, ‘Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore.’ So, what y’all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help,” Monique continued.

“Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We aren’t getting a divorce,” she declared. “Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not, nobody said that. Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No.”

When Did Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Get Married?

Monique and Chris tied the knot in 2012 during an elegant Washington, D.C. wedding. Former NFL offensive tackle Chris played for the Washington Commanders for his entire career, from 2000 through 2019

Do Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Have Children?

The former couple share three kids, sons Christopher and Chase, as well as daughter Milani.