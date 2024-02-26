Ricki Lake proudly showed off her 30 pound weight loss and opened up about her fitness journey in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” Ricki, 55, began in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, February 24.

The former Hairspray star explained that her husband, Ross Burningham, also participated in the challenge. “Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical,” she continued, adding that there was “nothing wrong” with using medication to drop weight. “But neither of us were prediabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.”

Ricki explained that she was “a bit worried” that her “body would not drop the pounds like it had in the past” due to her age and being perimenopause. “I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong,” she shared while reflecting on her success. “I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

After she posted photos of her before and after the weight loss journey began, Ricki admitted she only started weighing herself on November 15, 2023. However, she guessed that she weighed around 170 pounds in the first photo.

The final snapshot in the slide revealed that she currently weighs 140 pounds, while Ricki also posted a mirror selfie that showed her flaunting her thinner frame in a sports bra and leggings.

Ricki has always been open with her fans about self-confidence, and previously revealed how she learned to accept herself by posting a nude photo via Instagram in June 2023. “Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!),” she captioned the photo at the time, which showed her taking a bath outside. “Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love.”

Courtesy of Ricki Lake/Instagram

She concluded the caption by thanking her husband for making “every adventure the most fun ever.”

Ricki and Ross tied the knot in January 2022 after becoming engaged the February before. “We did it! 1/2/22,” the former talk show host captioned photos from their wedding ceremony. “Ross and I said I DO!”