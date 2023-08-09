Everyone expresses themselves in different ways and Riley Keough does it through the beautiful body art of tattoos.

The Daisy Jones ​& the Six starlet has six tattoos – one of which is dedicated to her younger brother, Benjamin Storm Keough, who died by suicide on July 12, 2020. Riley got his first and middle name inked on her collarbone weeks after his death, in the same spot he had her name tattooed on his body.