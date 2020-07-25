Just two bros cracking jokes! Rob Kardashian teased sister Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, after the 29-year-old shared a photo of his new braided hairstyle on July 24.

“New look,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player captioned a selfie showing off the new ‘do, adding a winking face emoji. “Jake Shuttlesworth?” Rob, 33, hilariously quipped up in the comments section, referencing Denzel Washington‘s character from the 1998 Spike Lee movie He Got Game.

Lately, we’ve seen a lot more of Kris Jenner’s only son on social media. He returned to Instagram on June 28 to post several snapshots with family and friends in honor of KoKo’s 36th birthday and her epic socially distanced party. In the pics, he showed off his incredible 50-pound weight loss.

A month later, the sock designer changed his profile picture on his Instagram page to a shirtless image of himself. Clearly, he’s proud of his hard work! In fact, Rob has “regained his confidence” due to the impressive slim-down, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “He’s feeling healthier than ever and has more energy.”

His sister Khlo and the father of her child, True Thompson, helped him achieve his goals by putting him to work. “[Khloé, Tristan and Rob] have been working out together at Khloé’s home gym – doing cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting,” the source explained. Additionally, Rob has “cut out the junk food” and is “sticking to a high-protein diet” — with a few cheat days here and there, of course.

Rob has been known to “isolate from the rest of the world and spend days on end eating junk food, watching TV and playing video games” in the past, the insider explained. This time around, he seems “to have snapped out of it” and changed his habits in a big way. His family and friends “hope he keeps up the good work.”

“The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight,” the source gushed. “More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”

Rob’s ex, Blac Chyna, previously told Life & Style she was all for Rob’s lifestyle change. “Go, Rob! That’s always good, especially because that’s Dreamy’s dad and I want him to set an example for her,” the 32-year-old said, referring to the former couple’s daughter, Dream Kardashian. “So, I think it’s a positive thing that he’s slimming down and worrying about his health, which is very, very, very important.”