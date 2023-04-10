He’s living the life! Rob Lowe has racked up quite the net worth during his time in the spotlight. The West Wing alum kicked off his lucrative acting career in the late 1970s, and has had his fair share of ups and downs in Hollywood. However, Rob is still making tons of money with TV roles and his podcast.

“I had had some successes in the ’90s, always made money, but the truth was I was like a man pushing a boulder up a hill,” he shared, in part, his 2011 book, Stories I Only Tell My Friends: An Autobiography. “A huge, heavy, difficult boulder made up of some career mistakes, projects that didn’t meet expectations, and twenty years of being a known quantity.”

Keep reading for more details about the actor’s net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Rob Lowe’s Net Worth?

The Outsiders alum has amassed an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Did Rob Lowe Make on ‘Parks and Recreation’?

Rob made his debut on the former NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation as Chris Traeger in 2010, a role which he reprised various times over the years. When it came to his pay for the series, the actor was honest about making money from the show.

Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

“We do fine. Nobody needs to hold a benefit for either one of us,” Rob revealed during an August 2020 episode of his podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe” alongside guest Nick Offerman. “But I think people would be shocked to know that, for the most part, Ron Swanson and Chris Traeger are not really participating [in the revenue share].”

Rob Lowe’s Film and TV Career

Over the years, the famed star has appeared in some pretty notable roles. He was Sodapop Curtis in The Outsiders, a 1983 classic, before becoming part of the “Brat Pack” as Billy Hicks in 1985’s St. Elmo’s Fire. Rob has also appeared in various Austin Powers movies, The Invention of Lying and more.

That being said, he’s become known for his TV roles as Sam Seaborn in The West Wing, Dean Sanderson on The Grinder, Ethan Willis on Code Black, Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star and more.

Is Rob Lowe a Podcast Host?

Other than his acting roles, Rob has become quite the podcast host with his shows “Literally! With Rob Lowe” and “Parks and Recollection.”