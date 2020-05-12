Rebel much? Robert Pattinson is preparing for his portrayal of Batman, but he revealed he’s ignoring his trainer’s advice to get fit for the role while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Literally, I’m just barely doing anything,” he told GQ in an interview published on Tuesday, May 12.

The 33-year-old explained the reason for not following the workout regimen is because he believes other actors in the industry are responsible for society’s expectations on what a movie star — or in this case, a superhero — should look like. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem,” he continued. “You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the ’70s. Even James Dean — he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

The U.K. native even recalled his experience playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. While the vampire was known to be super strong, Rob didn’t think he was in the best shape at the time. “The one time they told me to take my shirt off, I think they told me to put it back on again,” he jokingly added.

Just because Rob isn’t training like crazy for his new role at the moment, it doesn’t mean he’s not eating right. “I’m essentially on a meal plan for Batman,” he divulged. “Thank God. I don’t know what I’d be doing other than that. But I mean, yeah, other than — I can survive. I’ll have oatmeal with, like, vanilla protein powder on it. And I will barely even mix it up. It’s extraordinarily easy. Like, I eat out of cans and stuff. I’ll literally put Tabasco inside a tuna can and just eat it out of the can.”

For a while, there were rumors circling around whether or not Rob was going to play Batman, then it was eventually confirmed in June 2019. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while to see Gotham City’s hero on the big screen. Originally, the film was set to premiere in summer 2021. However, the release date has been pushed back to October 2021 because of the lockdown set in place amid the global pandemic.

Robert may be taking it easy during quarantine, but he always puts 100 percent into all of his roles. Though he does an amazing job, Rob opened up about struggling with nerves and “jitters.” However, it seems to be part of his process.

“I would be super excited, had a ton of ideas about stuff, and the closer you get to the job, it’s the same cycle where your confidence would completely fall out, you hate yourself, and then you’re looking for any excuse,” he revealed. “You’re looking for the exit strategy before you’ve even started.”