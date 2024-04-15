Robyn Dixon 'Fired' From RHOP and Not Returning for Season 9

Another cast shakeup! The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon has confirmed that she’s not returning for season 9, claiming that she was fired and Bravo did “not invite [her] back” to the show.

“It’s reality,” the Baltimore native, 45, said on the Monday, April 15, episode of her “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugarcoat the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

Robyn, who has starred in the Maryland-based series since its first season in 2016, told cohost and RHOP costar Gizelle Bryant that she was “OK” with Bravo’s decision “because nothing lasts forever.”

“I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she continued before taking a moment to thank the show’s fans.

“I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed love to me,” she said. “Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself.”

It was first reported by The Jasmine Brand on March 25 that Robyn would not return for RHOP season 9, which has not yet begun filming. The mother of two explained that she wanted to wait to address the rumor until after the final part of the season 8 reunion aired on Sunday, April 14.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

“I wanted to speak my own business, my own life, my own news, and I wanted to share it out of my own mouth when the time was appropriate. And I felt like the appropriate time would be once season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was finished airing, which it is. The last reunion episode just went off last night,” she said. “And I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended, which I think makes sense.”

Robyn also got emotional as she spoke to Gizelle, 53, who has been her best friend on the show.

“I really want to say I love you,” she told the mom of three. “It’s been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy wild journey the past 8 years. I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else.”

Robyn continued, “To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime. Although we still have ‘Reasonably Shady,’ I’m still going to talk to you all the time and see you all the time, I hate that that part of our friendship is not there anymore.”

Robyn’s confirmation that she is not coming back to RHOP comes after costar Candiace Dillard Bassett confirmed her own exit after six seasons on March 25.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Candiace, 37, told People. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”