Roll is the only Gen-Z-focused paywall platform on the App Store that gives fans the opportunity to see their favorite creator’s camera roll.

Our roster of current investors and talent includes big names like Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, rapper Roddy Ricch, social media star Tana Mongeau, world-famous DJ Diplo, YouTuber-turned- entrepreneur David Dobrik, model Julia Rose, influencer Sommer Ray and more.

Roll is well-positioned to become the go-to paywall app for social influencers and celebrities alike. Creators upload new pictures and videos within seconds and deliver them to fans around the world, while maintaining a completely brand-friendly environment.

Courtesy of Martin Murillo/@martindepict

Sommer Ray is a strategic creator on Roll. She posts all kinds of content, from behind-the-scenes of her photo shoots to pictures of her with her pets. Fans love getting to see her real life day-to-day activity. She’s a great showcase that people want to find new ways to see into their favorite celebrities’ lives — and don’t need that to include adult content.

Fans still value creators even in a brand-friendly environment. We’re seeing more interest from existing platforms on figuring out the safe-for-work content (and Roll is leading the pack and pioneering that space).

“The world expects the term ‘paywall’ to be associated with adult content. Our goal is to change that narrative and showcase all of the great talent that isn’t comfortable with adult content. As the paywall industry grows, Roll will continue to lead the way by sticking to our mission of being a brand-friendly platform,” explains Erik Zamudio, CEO of Roll. “We envision a world where there’s two major players in the space: One you go to if you’re a creator that’s comfortable with explicit content, and the other is Roll.”

Courtesy of Randy Molina

Other platforms require a ton of effort from creators — i.e. setting up photo shoots, coordinating locations, finding a photographer, stylist and more. With Roll, creators are able to monetize existing content that fans really want to see.

We’re shifting into a world where there’s two major trends at play: Creators need more ways to monetize as their primary revenue stream (brand partnerships) dries up. Fans are pushing back against platforms like Instagram and searching for a more authentic social media experience. Roll fits perfectly into both of these trends!