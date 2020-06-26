Congratulations to the winners of the OK! and Japonesque Runway to Real Way Challenge! These talented people tapped into their inner makeup artist to recreate avant-garde fashion week runway beauty looks, making them wearable for real life. Not only did they get to show off their skills in OK!, but they each took home a prize package full of Japonesque professional products valued at $500, so they can look runway-ready every day!

Meet our winners:

Eileen Sandoval – @honeybeileen

Tinnash Shalikashvili – @makeupbytinnash

Jayme Kavanaugh – @jaymekav

Alondra Sublett – @makeabella

Andrew Velazquez – @andrewvelzaquez

The Tools Behind Winning These Looks:

Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo $8.98 on Amazon

Precision brows created with the Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo is the key to flawless brows.

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

Pro Performance Eyelash Curler $8.98 on Amazon

The Japonesque Pro Performance Eyelash Curler creates a sweeping curl that makes a dramatic

Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

Complexion Perfection Sponge Set $12.98

The Complexion Perfection Sponges create a flawless finish — it’s like a real life Instagram filter.

Giphy

Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Set $16.98

The Velvet Touch Eye Essentials set is all you need for a bold eye.

For more award-worthy inspiration, visit Japonesque on Instagram.