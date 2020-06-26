Runway to Real Way Winners: They Rocked It!
Congratulations to the winners of the OK! and Japonesque Runway to Real Way Challenge! These talented people tapped into their inner makeup artist to recreate avant-garde fashion week runway beauty looks, making them wearable for real life. Not only did they get to show off their skills in OK!, but they each took home a prize package full of Japonesque professional products valued at $500, so they can look runway-ready every day!
Meet our winners:
Eileen Sandoval – @honeybeileen
Tinnash Shalikashvili – @makeupbytinnash
Jayme Kavanaugh – @jaymekav
Alondra Sublett – @makeabella
Andrew Velazquez – @andrewvelzaquez
The Tools Behind Winning These Looks:
Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo $8.98 on Amazon
Precision brows created with the Brow Perfecting Tweezer Duo is the key to flawless brows.
Pro Performance Eyelash Curler $8.98 on Amazon
The Japonesque Pro Performance Eyelash Curler creates a sweeping curl that makes a dramatic
Complexion Perfection Sponge Set $12.98
The Complexion Perfection Sponges create a flawless finish — it’s like a real life Instagram filter.
Velvet Touch Eye Essentials Set $16.98
The Velvet Touch Eye Essentials set is all you need for a bold eye.
