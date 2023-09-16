Salma Hayek has not aged a day since she became a household name following her scene-stealing striptease in 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn.

The Mexican actress has attributed her age-defying beauty to years of mediation, telling Kelly Ripa on her podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera” she’s never had Botox. “I do a lot of the frequency machines and they work on me better than on anyone,” Salma explained in July 2023. “And just the meditation itself … sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my God, you look 20 years old.”

The Fools Rush In star later doubled down on her claims that meditation is her secret, calling it her key to staying youthful during a September 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I really believe it is. People say it’s exercising. I think it’s meditation,” she said. “You have to find your way. For me, exercising is hard. It’s really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it’s my own form of it.”

