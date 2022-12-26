Killing it on Christmas! Sam Smith celebrated the holiday with a vacation on Sunday, December 25, and showed off their leopard-print speedo while enjoying a boat ride.

“Merry Christmas Sailors,” the British singer, 30, captioned an Instagram post that showed them wading in the ocean. “Sending you healing and love today.”

In a second post, Sam reminded followers to “always wear sun cream” while posing on a boat in the iconic bathing suit bottom, with their tattoos on full display, including their most recent addition.

“It says ‘romance’ on my belly. And then my anchor on my chest. I’m addicted now. I’m like 35-plus tattoos,” Sam revealed during an interview at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in the U.K. earlier this month, referring to their ink designs. They went on to share what a typical tattoo session looks like.

“We were listening to loads of pop music and it was fun, and we had a good time,” the “Stay With Me” musician shared. “I was just eating Cheetos, just getting into the mood.”

Getting tattoos isn’t the only way Sam has fun these days! The “Unholy” musician’s Christmas vacation comes after they slayed the stage on the 2022 Jingle Ball tour in various cities to end the year. Sam would perform his iconic tune every night alongside collaborator and friend Kim Petras.

“Sam really believed in the song from the start and fought for it,” Kim, 30, told Variety in early December about how “Unholy” became an overnight success, noting that their collaboration on the track “just made sense.”

She added, “It proved to a lot of people that if you make good music, it doesn’t matter what your gender identity is.”

Before the song was released and became a smash hit, Sam revealed that they’re officially in their “villain era” when teasing the single.

“It’s amazing. It’s so exciting … [and] It’s just the chorus that’s out there, so I can’t wait for you to hear the song. It’s a wild song,” Sam gushed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2022. “It’s a theater show in one song, and I’m so proud of it.”

