Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley posted a touching tribute to late ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles after he died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 29.

Savannah, 26, shared a picture of Nic smiling at a restaurant on her October 23 Instagram Story. “Can’t believe it’s been exactly 1 month since we lost you…” she wrote.

The reality star also shared a photo of her niece, Chloe, sitting on Nic’s shoulder as the pair held up peace signs. “Today we bought ham and cheese croissants,” she wrote over the ph

oto. “And Chloe goes: ‘I only like these because Nic would always order these.'”

She finished the tribute by posting a video of her ex. “I know you’re looking down laughing right about now. We all miss you… #IfICouldGoToHeavenForADay,” she wrote.

Nic died on September 23, as a result of a motorcycle accident in Nashville, according to police who spoke to TMZ.

The collision occurred in the early morning after the late real estate agent allegedly ran a stop sign and ran into the side of a BMW. The driver of the BMW appeared to be uninjured, though Nic was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Just hours before his death, Nic posted a picture on his Instagram Story of him on his motorcycle. “Night Rider,” he wrote with the photo.

He and Savannah were previously in a relationship for five years. They announced their engagement in 2018 before splitting in 2020.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

“There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder,” she wrote on Instagram when they broke up. “We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she added.

The two tried to rekindle their relationship again in 2021, but ultimately called it quits.

The day after Nic’s death, Savannah posted a moving tribute on Instagram to the former Anaheim Ducks player.

“Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now,” she captioned her video slideshow. “You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you.”

“I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work,” she added. “We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle. Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful. We learned how to love together.”