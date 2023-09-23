Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiance Dead: Nic Kerdiles Death

Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, died on Saturday, September 23, as a result of a fatal motorcycle accident, according to Nashville police who spoke to TMZ.

Nic’s crash occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, after he allegedly ran a stop sign and stuck a BMW with his bike, according to TMZ. The late real estate agent, 29, posted a photo of himself via Instagram Stories on his bike just hours before his death, writing, “Night Rider.”

Nic Kerdiles/ Instagram

Savannah and Nic went public with their relationship in January 2018 after the Chrisley Knows Best star slid in his Instagram DMs. “I was scrolling through Instagram one day and then went over to the activity page and a girl I follow liked one of [Nic’s] pics and I was like, ‘Oh, dang … who’s that!’” she previously explained via Instagram. “I then proceeded to take my shot and send him a message … Thankfully he responded and then it was history LOL! The end.”

The former hockey player got down on one knee and proposed to Savannah in April 2019 but they were “taking their time” on wedding planning. “We’re definitely planning but, at the same time, we have a lifetime so we don’t have to rush,” Savannah exclusively told Life & Style that August.

As the pair prepared to walk down the aisle, Savannah announced she and Nic called off their engagement in June 2020, but were still “dating.”

Savannah’s father, Todd Chrisley, exclusively told Life & Style that the former couple went to him for support as they were navigating through their relationship.

“It was a decision that they made and they came to me directly and said, ‘Daddy stop the planning of this wedding right now. We’ve got some things we’ve got to work out and we’re committed to working those things out, but right now we need to stop the engagement, go back to dating and figure out what is best for us,’” Todd told Life & Style in August 2020. “And that’s what they’ve done.”

One month later, the “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast host announced she and Nic split.

“There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

That being said, Savannah updated Life & Style on her dating life in August 2021, confirming she and Nic were “together” and “figuring things out.”

Although it’s unclear when they called it quits for good, Savannah stood by Nic’s side after his suicide attempt in February 2022. The former athlete mixed alcohol with medication, leading him to black out. His friend Chad saved his life after showing up at his house to give him a haircut.

“If he wasn’t there, I don’t know if I would still be here today to be completely honest. I had a gun by me, and I don’t know where I was at in my mental state, but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, the alcohol I did something that I never thought I would ever do,” Nic explained via Instagram at the time.

“It’s OK not to be OK,” Savannah said in response to the incident adding, “That’s something I feel like I’ve told Nic for a little while now … it’s OK to talk about your feelings, it’s OK to ask for help.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).