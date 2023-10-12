Week of October 15 through October 21

By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Looking back at how far you’ve come brings new life to old dreams, lighting up your ambitions. If you’re not sure which path to take, put off important decisions until more information arrives.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ability to focus on what you want means nobody can slow you down — and when it comes to love, feelings get intense. Buckle up, Scorpio!

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Now’s the time to set the ball rolling, Sagittarius. It will be your positive attitude, your networking skills and your determination that get goals moving in the right direction.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Surprise connections bring out the feel-good vibe and taking the unexpected route could easily turn out to be the best option. So, stay flexible.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Having an idea of your perfect future is important now, so don’t let anyone put you off. When it comes to work, getting together with the right people encourages those creative juices to flow.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ready to take a leap in the right direction? Make sure you know where you’re heading. A strong sense of purpose should boost your attraction factor too, making this a great time for love.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Life is busier than ever and if your to-do list is piling up, you’ll want to get on it, Aries. Be sure to also keep your ear to the ground — secrets are being revealed.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Surprises just keep coming. And although it may not arrive in the package you expect, a long-held dream could be about to blossom.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You have the talents and the versatility to be super successful, but this week a break in the chain could come from a lack of concentration. If you need to focus, clear away distractions, Gemini.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Whether you’re on the lookout for a better job, a new romance or more money, make a move and head towards your goal. You’ve got this!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The promise of a happier work life and better income keeps you busy. Remember to still incorporate your unique vision and creativity.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With luck on your side, this super productive phase of life should bring you lots of success. Look out for a precious love connection who tempts you to view yourself in a different way.