Think pink! Serena Williams and hubby Alexis Ohanian revealed baby No. 2 — due later this year — is a girl! “It was a great party,” says a source of the couple’s backyard gender reveal, which featured drones lighting up the night sky to spell “Girl!”

Serena, 41, who’s famously close with fellow tennis star sister Venus Williams, stepped back from her beloved sport last year to focus on family and revealed that her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, had pleaded for a baby sister.

“Serena’s thrilled to be having another girl,” the source says. “Not that she wouldn’t be pleased with a boy, but she’s already got the girl thing down.”

The source adds that though Alexis, 40, will be even more outnumbered, he’s not intimated. “He’s a great dad and so hands-on,” the insider says. “He’s doted on Serena during her whole pregnancy, and Serena knows they’ll make a great tag team when the new one finally arrives.”