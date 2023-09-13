Aw! Shakira and her eldest son, Milan, shared a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The songstress hugged her little one as she made her way into the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, ahead of the big show on Tuesday, September 12.

Shakira, 46, looked absolutely flawless in a gold gown full of glimmering sequins. Milan, 9, looked like his mom’s mini-me in a yellow and black jacket and black pants. The “She Wolf” singer’s youngest son, Sasha, was also in attendance at the event — and he was wearing the same outfit as his older brother!

It’s obvious from the rare red carpet moment that the boys could not be prouder of their famous mom and everything she has achieved. The Colombia-born star shares her two little ones with ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué, whom she split from in June 2022.

Shakira is the recipient of the prestigious Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs. She chose the most incredible gown for her big night in the spotlight and was among one of the best-dressed stars.

For her big performance later on in the night, Shakira performed an array of her greatest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie.” The audience was bursting with love for the Latin artist, with many, like Taylor Swift, jumping out of their seats to dance along.

In her acceptance speech, Shakira gave her kids an adorable shout-out, as well as thanking her fans for being there for her “through thick and thin.” The mom of two also expressed gratitude to her supporters for being her “army and helping me fight all my battles.”

Hours before the performance, Shakira took her kids into New York City to see one of her billboards ahead of the VMAs. “A little surprise for my son in Times Square,” she captioned a photo of her boys in her Instagram Stories.

A few months before her groundbreaking VMAs performance, Shakira opened up about moving from Barcelona, Spain, to Miami with her kids.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same stability we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she reflected on Instagram in April. “Today we begin a new chapter in search of happiness.”