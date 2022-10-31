Moving on up. Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and husband Andrew East gave fans a glimpse inside their new Nashville, Tennessee, home, and it is to die for.

“Welcome! We can finally show you our new house,” Shawn said in a YouTube video shared to the couple’s joint account. “As we go through each room, I will show you what we still have yet to do,” she added, noting that they are still missing curtains.

“We found this house as we were driving by. We bought it a week later, and we moved in a week after that,” the Iowa native said while standing on the porch with her husband. “It was a very quick move, but I love everything inside of our home. I think you guys will love it too.”

This is not the first time the couple – who tied the knot in 2016 – have taken followers inside their living space, as the former NFL long snapper noted they’ve “done a couple house tours and an apartment tour” before.

The foyer of the home leads directly into their formal dining room, which includes a subtle nod to Shawn’s career.

“This is a nice touch,” Andrew said pointing to the centerpiece on their eight-seat dining table. “What does this look like? Olympic rings!”

“We don’t have hardly anything in our house that represents both of our careers, and I just wanted to do, like, a little nod. Like a little wink,” Shawn explained, adding that she got the idea from former teammate and bestie Nastia Liukin.

The pair then went on to showcase their stunning kitchen where not only is everything baby-proofed but also uber-organized.

“That’s what dreams are made of right there,” Shawn joked as she opened the drawer of spices where each bottle is perfectly placed with its label facing up. She went on to show drawers full of cooking utensils, baking utensils and small appliances before leading viewers to the jump drawer where even the “junk” is tidy.

The couple – who share daughter Drew Hazel, whom they welcomed in October 2019, and son Jett James, whom they welcomed in July 2021 – are clearly in love with their new crib, as Shawn gushed that every room is her “favorite.”

“I keep saying I have a lot of favorites, like, I thought my favorite was the kitchen and the second favorite was the playroom. But I think this is actually my actual favorite: the outdoor spaces,” Shawn said before heading to the backyard.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the Tennessee-based couple’s new home!