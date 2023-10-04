Sia is feeling unstoppable with her new face! The singer looked absolutely radiant and happier than ever in a series of photos alongside Jennifer Lopez after she raved about her recent facelift.

Jennifer, 54, posted the snaps to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, October 3. She and Sia, 47, stood beside a Delola drink cart, the spritz brand owned by J. Lo. In the first photo, Jennifer looked ahead at the camera as Sia — whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler — faced to the side but flashed a huge sideways grin. In the second snap, Sia smiled again and Jennifer looked down, and the third photo showed the pair looking at each other.

“Limitless,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer captioned the carousel.

The photos appeared to be taken at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 1, where Sia revealed that she had gotten a cosmetic procedure done. While presenting an award to Dr. Ben Talei, the “Chandelier” hitmaker said Dr. Talei had given her a facelift.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t,” she said. “I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

She continued, “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei facelift’ for anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Sia has spent several years hiding her face under large wigs with huge bows, adopting the coverage as her signature look. For the most part, that was her way of coping with being recognized by the public as she gained fame from 2010 onward. Her big break came in 2013 with the release of her hit song “Elastic Heart,” followed by her No. 1 album 1000 Forms of Fear in 2014. At that point, Sia needed a way to protect her privacy.

“I’m trying to have some control over my image,” she said in a 2015 chat with Interview. “And I’m allowed to maintain some modicum of privacy.”

In addition to maintaining some anonymity, the wigs helped Sia avoid constant judgment of her physical appearance from the public, which many celebrities endure.

“But also I would like not to be picked apart or for people to observe when I put on ten pounds or take off ten pounds or I have a hair extension out of place or my fake tan is botched,” she added. “Most people don’t have to be under that pressure, and I’d like to be one of them.”