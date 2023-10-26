Sofia Vergara Flaunts Curves While Modeling Bodysuits [Photos]

Sofia Vergara Flaunts Perfect Curves While Modeling New Bodysuits: ‘Does the Body Come With?’

Sofia Vergara doesn’t need to hire models to advertise pieces from her clothing line – she can do it herself! The America’s Got Talent judge flaunted her amazing curves while debuting new pieces for her brand, Marisol, via Instagram on Wednesday, October 25.

“Which color is your favorite? The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!! Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone,” she captioned the post, leading fans to gush over her in the comments section. “Does the body come with?” an online user asked.

Sofia rocked her new attire in her bathroom, which happened to be the same place she posed for a bootylicious photo and was later accused of photoshopping her body on October 22.

Keep scrolling to see the Modern Family star’s bangin’ bodysuit photos!