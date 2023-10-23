She’s sexy and she knows it! Sofia Vergara displayed her incredible figure in skin-tight jeans, showing off how they looked from both the front and back in selfies she shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday, October 22. However, fans were focused on an apparent Photoshop fail.

Sofia, 51, made sure followers could see her curvaceous booty in a pair of Marisol boot-cut style jeans from her Walmart line, being her best advertisement for the product. In another selfie, she faced the camera and pulled up her black camisole top slightly to show off the low-rise style as well as her flat stomach.

Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

While there’s no question the America’s Got Talent judge has an impressive body, fans flooded the comments section to claim the pictures were Photoshopped. “Why is the fireplace crooked?” one follower asked about the background while another wrote, “Photo shop 10/10. Good job,” along with laughing face emojis. “That fireplace is so bent lol,” one person pointed out as a fan asked Sofia, “But why the photoshop? You always say ‘love yourself.'”

“That fireplace is bent in the 1st pic near your hips but not the 2nd pic … No wonder girls have self-image issues when the celebs they look up to are posting fake/edit pics. Do better,” one follower scolded the Modern Family alum. The first photo was the selfie which featured her butt shot.

Sofia’s jeans selfie post comes two days after she appeared to go a date with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman in Beverly Hills on October 20. The Colombia native dressed to impress in a sheer black lace bustier top and burgundy velvet pants as the pair left hotspot Funke together in the same car after dinner. In a case of celebrity near-misses, Kim Kardashian had her star-studded 43rd birthday party at the eatery the following night.

It appeared to be Sofia’s first time out with a new man since her divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s rep said in a statement on July 17. Two days later, Joe, 46, filed for divorce, listing their date of separation as July 2.

“Sofía and Joe have been having problems for years. Literally, for as long as they have been married, it’s been a struggle,” a source told Life & Style exclusively at the time, spilling that the pair have previously had two secret trial separations. “They are very different people who fell in love, but those differences never went away and ultimately tore them apart.”

“Joe is a homebody who doesn’t drink,” said the insider. “Sofía is the opposite — she’s the life of any party and loves getting dressed up, having cocktails and dancing until the early hours. At first, they figured it was OK to do their own things with friends. But they spent more time apart than together and enjoyed that time apart way too much.”