Sharing her bikini body tips with social media followers! Olivia Culpo‘s younger sister, Sophia Culpo, has a Bachelor of Science in nutrition, so it’s no surprise that she loves sharing photos of her health and fitness journey — which include a lot of bikini snaps.

“I love food, it doesn’t love me,” the influencer’s Instagram bio reads. “Gut health enthusiast who loves a good time and a cool pic.”

During a 2022 interview with Health Bar, Sophia put her nutrition knowledge to the test while sharing some tips and tricks for staying healthy.

“Growing up, I struggled with migraines and digestion issues. I quickly realized that what I put into my body directly affected how I felt and my overall health,” she explained. “This inspired me to study nutrition at Boston University and help others live the best, healthiest life possible.”

While she lives a relatively healthy lifestyle, the Rhode Island native is big on keeping her eating balanced.

“I don’t believe in ‘bad’ foods or restrictive diets in the long-term. Elimination diets can be helpful when diagnosing food intolerances, but long-term restrictions can lead to disordered eating and mental stress,” she explained to Health Bar. “I believe in enjoying your favorite foods in moderation while maintaining a healthy, balanced diet. This avoids binging and feelings of ‘guilt’ around certain foods. Personally, I eat majority plant-based with occasional fish and white meat and very limited dairy. This is what I’ve learned works best for my body.”

One way she’s able to stay healthy is with boyfriend and NFL football star Braxton Berrios.

“We love to cook with each other at the end of the night,” Sophia gushed to E! News in November 2021. “I studied nutrition so I like to try and maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle and we love to cook together and go on walks together. And then at night, we always pick a show and chill out at the end of the night especially during the season when he’s really tired.”

Other than her focus on a nutritional lifestyle — and posting envy-worth vacation photos — Sophia has a TLC realty show with her sisters Olivia and Aurora Culpo in the works. Get ready to see her in action on TV!

