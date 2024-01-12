Southern Hospitality has all the ingredients of must-watch TV. “There are hookups, breakups and lots of drama,” Bradley Carter says of the Southern Charm spinoff, which centers around employees at Leva Bonaparte’s trendy Charleston, S.C., nightspot Republic. “This show will be your new guilty pleasure.” Bradley and Leva join costars Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Will Kulp, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Emmy Sharrett, Mikel Simmons, Lucía Peña and Oisin O’Neill to talk to In Touch’s Fortune Benatar about diva behavior, fame and their love lives.

What can we expect this season?

Leva: More drama than last year. I didn’t think it was possible, but they keep me on my toes.

Joe: It’s bigger in every sense of the word. Bigger drama, bigger love stories and bigger parties.

Mikel: A lot of relationships that were strong are now fragile. There’s a divide within the group.

TJ: You’ll see how close we all are and how difficult that can be sometimes, but also how rewarding.

Grace: This season is wild! Relationships are tested, jobs aren’t guaranteed, and vibes aren’t always vibin’.

Who brings the most drama?

Leva: You’ll see a lot from Maddi and her on-and-off relationship [with Trevor Stokes], but there’s so much in general I was ready to blow a fuse. I can’t seem to find the fine line between healthy competition and dog-eat-dog antics.

Joe: Bradley brings the most heat.

Bradley: Joe is the messiest!

Will: Joe is sneakily good at it. Emmy: Joe’s loyalty is questionable.

Oisin: I nearly sent Maddi and Joe to the circus — I heard they were looking for clowns.

Maddi: This season, Emmy really surprised me, and not in a good way.

How are your love lives?

Joe: I’m casually talking to a girl in New York named Danielle [Olivera from Bravo’s Summer House]. She’s visiting me in Charleston this week, so I’m excited to see how this goes.

Bradley: I thought I found someone special this summer, but the streets are still for me.

Emmy: Will and I are fabulous.

Will: We are also navigating pressures from outside our relationship and some major lifestyle changes.

Mikel: I am loveless at the moment, but I believe God is going to send me a man who isn’t confused.

Mia: I have a new man, Troy. I love him to death. I was single for two years — I deserve this!

Lucía: I’m single AF and loving the freedom!

Grace: Love isn’t my main concern.

Oisin: I fall in love at least twice a day.

Maddi: Love in Charleston is always complicated!