The Southern Hospitality cast is popping bottles and popping off! The rowdy Republic Garden & Lounge hotties kicked off during the season 2 premiere with major drama. Fans found out that boss lady Leva Bonaparte fired Lucía Peña before they filmed the season after she drank alcohol during a shift. As the aftermath of her termination played out, Mia Alario also got fired during the premiere while defending Lucía to Leva and admitted she had also drank on the job.

“This season you will see a lot of friendships being challenged, relationship drama unfold, and how every single person progresses or regresses in the workplace,” Emmy Sharrett exclusively dished to Life & Style. “You’ll also see some new faces – and they cause some drama.”

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

