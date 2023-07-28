Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou has watched her longtime pal build a billion-dollar cosmetics empire and learned a thing or two about making money, as she’s branched out as a successful entrepreneur.

What Is Stassie Karanikolaou’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Stassie is worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Stassie Karanikolaou Do for a Living?

The Los Angeles native is a model and Instagram influencer, having been featured in publications including Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Her page — which boasts almost 11 million followers — is filled with ​stunning photos, where she has promoted collaborations with brands such as Lounge Underwear and Khloé Kardashian‘s own Good American. Stassie has shared various photos from ​Lounge’s collections of bras and panties, showing off her favorite colors and styles while often alerting followers to sale deals.

In March 2023, Stassie teamed up with Cupshe to launch her own swimsuit collaboration. The “Oasis” collection featured 42 different swimwear pieces with styles including animal print, metallic and earth tones in both bikinis and one-pieces.

Stassie’s goal was to “create something that felt authentic to [her] personal style,” she said at the time and wanted her customers to “feel confident, empowered and beautiful in swimwear,” which had an “an accessible price point.”

“Cupshe’s support and variety are what draws me most to the brand. There aren’t a ton of cute swimwear brands that offer different levels of coverage and quality that Cupshe does,” Stassie explained in an interview, adding, “I’ve been working on this collection for months now and it’s been so fun to watch it all come to life. It’s focused on the ‘Oasis’ vibe, but it has many pieces that can be worn in different ways.”

How Long Have Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner Been Friends?