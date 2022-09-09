Former rising star and now-household name Sydney Sweeney has appeared in multiple film and television projects aside from Euphoria. Nevertheless, her performance in the HBO series has earned her widespread acclaim. Sydney has been nominated for Emmy Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and several other accolades. It’s no surprise, then, that her net worth stands at $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Keep reading to learn how Sydney makes her money!

Sydney Sweeney Starred in Several Films and Shows

Early in her career, the Spokane, Washington, native began appearing in several films and TV shows. One of her most noteworthy first feature film roles was in Along Came the Devil.

She later guest starred in famous series such as Pretty Little Liars, Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy. By 2019, Sydney had landed multiple roles, including a main role in Everything Sucks!, a recurring character in Sharp Objects and her famous recurring role in The Handmaid’s Tale, Eden Spencer.

In 2019, the blonde beauty also earned a myriad of movie roles in Big Time Adolescence and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood alongside its star-studded cast.

Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney’s Breakthrough Role

Sydney finally landed her breakout role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s Euphoria. Despite the show’s heavily dramatic material, the Los Angeles resident explained how she manages to stay grounded when getting into character for work.

“I built my characters so thoroughly and made them their own person [so] that I’m able to jump in and out of who they are, how they think, how they would move and how they would react,” Sydney told TV Insider in June 2022. “And so when they call ‘action,’ I just become Cassie, and then when they call “cut,” I’m Sydney.”

Sydney’s dedicated portrayal of Cassie earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2022 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also nominated that year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series in 2022 for her performance in The White Lotus.

Sydney Sweeney Has Endorsements

In May 2020, Sydney started modeling for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty, later becoming a model for Parade’s lingerie in June 2021. By September of that year, the athletic actress was the face of Guess Original’s Anna Nicole Smith collection.

Throughout 2022, Sydney was named the face of multiple brands and collections, including Jergens and Laneige. She was also the brand ambassador for fashion designer Tory Burch’s purse and shoe lines.

On top of her endorsements and brand deals, Sydney continues to model for various companies.