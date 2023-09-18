Sydney Sweeney's 26 Candles '80s-Themed Birthday Party [Photos]

Sydney Sweeney celebrated her 26th birthday by throwing a blast from the past ’80s-themed prom party. The Euphoria star wore a pink minidress with ruffled shoulders and bottom hem, a diamond-studded pink micro purse and Madonna-inspired hair.

Hollywood stars like Camila Mendes, Nicola ​Peltz-Beckham and Anitta were in attendance, decked out in their best ’80s attire. Sydney and her party guests spent the night dancing under disco balls to music provided by a live band. The event also featured a banner that read “Sydney’s Prom,” a corsage and boutonniere station and caricature artist.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Sydney’s 26 Candles birthday bash!