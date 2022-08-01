If you’re a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan, you might recall the early days of the show when alum Taylor Armstrong made waves, had breakdowns and even lavished her only daughter with a birthday party worth five figures. We haven’t seen much of Taylor or her little girl, Kennedy Armstrong, since the blonde beauty left the show after season 3 — but that’s about to change! In August 2022, it was announced that Taylor would be the first housewife to switch franchises, going from Beverly Hills to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While it’s unclear if her daughter will be making an appearance on the reality show, one thing’s for sure: her tiny tot has grown into a vibrant and beautiful young woman. Keep reading to see Kennedy Armstrong now.

How Old Is Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter Kennedy?

In January 2020, the Bravo star posted a photo of her daughter celebrating her 14th birthday, much to the surprise of fans and followers everywhere. “She’s a big girl now,” the proud mama captioned the pic on Twitter. “Birthday-best birthday party ever! My love Kennedy.” Taylor also included the RHOBH hashtag in the post.

She’s a big girl now #RHOBH birthday-best birthday party ever! my love Kennedy pic.twitter.com/bvChPbIprA — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

Shortly before that post, Taylor shared another photo of Kennedy from when she “was a baby” — and it’s obviously pretty crazy to see how much she’s grown since the snapshot.

Needless to say, fans and followers were pretty shocked at the transformation. “She is so big now!!!! Beautiful just like you,” one user gushed, while another added, “OMG, how is she that old already?!? She’s beautiful!” A third follower hinted at the hardships both mother and daughter have gone through over the years. “Always wondered how she was doing,” they wrote. “You did the right thing getting out of it and allowing you and her to grieve and live! Time flies!”

In 2022, Kennedy briefly appeared on screen during The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2 as Taylor packed for the getaway.

“Well, back when she was little, I let her watch her birthday party. But, you know, there’s so much out there. I’m sure she’s seen a lot more than I realize,” Taylor said of her daughter on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2022. “I don’t think she cares, actually. She has her own life and her own teenage friends, and she’s probably like, ‘Mom, schmom.’”

What Happened to Taylor and Kennedy Armstrong After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

It seems as though the teenager has become incredibly well-adjusted after father Russell Armstrong’s suicide in 2011. According to Bravo’s Daily Dish, Taylor gave an update on her daughter in March 2019, stating that she’s turned into a typical teenager, emoji usage and all.

At the end of the day, the former reality star thinks her new marriage to attorney John Bluher will set a good example for her daughter after the abuse Taylor suffered at the hands of her late ex-husband. “I hope that now she’s seen what a healthy relationship looks like,” Taylor said. “My biggest fear is the fact that I stayed as long as I did could perhaps influence her relationships in the future.”

Either way, Kennedy is growing up to be a fine, upstanding young woman. While fans don’t get a chance to see her on mom Taylor’s Instagram, perhaps Kennedy will be headed back to Bravo on the RHOC.