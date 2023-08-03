She’s dominating the music industry and won Oscar buzz for directing All Too Well: The Short Film. It’s only natural that Taylor Swift would expand her media reach to television. According to a new report, the 33-year-old is in talks with British playwright and screenwriter Alice Birch to create her own show. “Taylor and Alice have been tossing ideas around, and no doubt Taylor’s own colorful dating history will provide a lot of inspiration,” an insider tells Life & Style. After all, exes from Jake Gyllenhaal to Harry Styles have already been memorialized in her songs!

She has a kindred spirit in Birch, who has written for HBO’s hit Succession, adds the insider. “She sees a lot of herself in Alice, who’s a strong woman in a male-dominated industry.” Meanwhile, Tay’s still working on getting her first feature film underway (once the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved). “She’s written a script that was picked up by Searchlight Pictures,” notes the source. “It’s still in the development stage but she hopes to get behind the camera and direct.” Action!