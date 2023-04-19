When it comes to talking finances, Teddi Mellencamp has gotten real about making money. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum got some cash from her time on the Bravo reality show, but following the 10th season, she was no longer a main cast member. That being said, Teddi has multiple businesses and cash flows that keep her and her family living large.

Keep reading to uncover Teddi’s net worth and how the RHOBH alum makes her money.

What Is Teddi Mellencamp’s Net Worth?

The former reality star has a reported net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Teddi Mellencamp Host a Podcast?

She and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge host the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. It can be assumed that Teddi sees some of the ad money from the show.

Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

Is Teddi Mellencamp a Businessowner?

Teddi owns the All In by Teddi accountability program, which aims “to provide our clients a pathway to self-accountability through personal one-on-one support, guidance and tools that inspire a complete — and lasting — lifestyle shift toward health, fitness and achieving one’s best self,” per the website.

While she has some employees on her payroll, the different levels of All In appear to bring in a lot of money for Teddi. The Jumpstart, which is the most expensive plan, costs $599 per month. The prices drop as clients complete the program.

How Does Teddi Mellencamp Spend Her Money?

After an episode of RHOBH from February 2018, Teddi wrote a Bravo blog speaking about her money-saving habits.

“I know what you’re thinking: ‘I didn’t realize Teddi was so down-to-earth. Man, if only she would have told us in previous episodes how laid back she is.’ I just want to be clear: I’m not saying I don’t have money — I’m just saying I’m frugal,” she shared at the time. “And I don’t flaunt things because I don’t care. This is The REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills, so I’m just being me. Five bedroom beach house/cottage/whatever and all.”

She’s also spoken candidly about money during a March 2023 episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, explaining how she and husband Edwin Arroyave were close to breaking up at one point in their marriage, recalling a “power struggle” between the two before she joined RHOBH during season 8.

“Then, all of a sudden, he was in charge of our finances, and I had never been that,” she recalled. “I had never not had my own money.”