Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
They Grow Up So Fast! Where Are the Kids of ‘Teen Mom’ Today?

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

They Grow Up So Fast! Where Are the Kids of ‘Teen Mom’ and ‘Teen Mom 2’ Today?

Entertainment
Oct 5, 2023 5:01 pm·
By
Picture

It’s been 14 years since Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and more MTV stars began their journey as teenage mothers and took viewers along for the ride on 16 & Pregnant. 

Keep scrolling to see where the children of the Teen Mom franchise are today.

Top Earning 'Teen Mom' Stars: Net Worth of Farrah, Maci and More
 Go, Mamas! The Top-Earning 'Teen Mom' Stars of All Time
Picture
Exclusives