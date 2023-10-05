Farrah’s little girl is all grown up … and apparently in a Goth phase! But Sophia has the full backing of her reality star mama, 32 — she even took her to get six facial piercings to celebrate her 14th birthday. “I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” Farrah, who memorably gave birth months after 18-year-old baby daddy Derek Underwood passed away, shared. “The
2 of 5
Isaac Rivera
Last month, a first photo emerged of Kailyn’s infant son (her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott), and the mom of five, 31, is rumored to be pregnant again. But the Teen Mom 2 alum still makes time for eldest son Isaac, whom she shares with high school beau Jo Rivera, 31. “We talk, he tells me how he feels,” she shared on her podcast after Isaac, 13, was the victim in a school altercation in June. “Isaac is just not a fighter.”
3 of 5
Leah Shirley
With mom Amber’s mental health and legal troubles, things for Leah haven’t always been easy. Now 14, she’s in a good place with dad Gary Shirley, 36, stepmom Kristina, 42, and their daughter, Emilee, 8. And while Leah’s relationship with 16 and Pregnant alum Amber, 33, has long been strained, things have gotten better. “I want us to be friendly together and not have any issues or anything,” Leah said on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
4 of 5
Bentley Edwards
In April, Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, 35, was charged with possession and a DUI after overdosing while driving. Though he was later charged with violating the terms of his probation instead and entered court-ordered rehab, the ordeal was particularly hard for the 14-year-old as mom Maci explained on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared,” Maci, 32, said of her teen sweetheart-turned-ex. “Bentley feels all of that times a million. And he’s a kid.”
5 of 5
Aubree Lind-Debor
Chelsea’s eldest daughter, Aubree may be 14, but her mom and stepdad, Cole DeBoer, are still looking out for the “music loving, sassy, funny” teen. “We’re definitely the least cool parents because she’s the only kid in her grade that doesn’t have Instagram,” 32-year-old Chelsea, who welcomed Aubree with ex Adam Lind, 34, has said. “I’ve seen the negative comments firsthand and it’s such a fear … that she would get any of that.”