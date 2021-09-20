Is it hot in here? The ladies of Teen Mom, including Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Farrah Abraham and more, have made surprising sex confessions that are sure to make you blush.

Farrah is known for being very candid when it comes to her sexuality. The Nebraska native was first featured on 16 & Pregnant and news began circulating in 2017 that she had cut ties with the MTV franchise.

The news was confirmed one year later when an episode captured the reality mom’s tense conversation with producer Morgan J. Freeman. He called the reality star “difficult” and gave her an ultimatum between continuing her role on Teen Mom OG or creating adult entertainment content. In the end, Farrah decided to leave Teen Mom because she thought her new career path was more lucrative.

Farrah was reportedly paid $1 million by Vivid Entertainment after her sex tape made with adult porn star James Deen, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom. The Celebrity Big Brother alum has insisted multiple times the film was supposed to stay private and was leaked.

The Single AF alum revealed racy details during an interview with Howard Stern in 2013, including that she likes to “watch” and “masturbate” to her own video, adding she’s “seen it a lot.”

As Farrah continues to stay open about her sexuality, she demands respect from others. “I’m not a whore. I’m not a slut. I’m not a c-word, if that’s what you’re calling me!” she fired back at the SiriusXM host during their chat.

“I really tried not to have sex before marriage,” Farrah said, adding her late boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Sophia, was “the first person I had sex with.” Derek died in 2008 at the age of 18 after a fatal car crash.

Farrah previously reflected on her “first love,” calling him a “winner” while speaking with The Dirty’s Nik Richie. “I was very happy [with him sexually], and that’s what I’m satisfied with,” she said.

Keep scrolling to see more Teen Mom stars’ wildest sex confessions!