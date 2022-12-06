When it comes to global fashion recognition, few honors compare to The Fashion Awards, an annual event that brings the glamorous from far and wide to one of the world’s hottest fashion capitals: London. Taking place on Monday, December 5, at the Royal Albert Hall in the heart of the city, The Fashion Awards brought not only the hottest celebs to the carpet, but celebrated fashion in all its glory.

“We have a duty to support the younger generation, keep them inspired and motivate them to know that there is a future in creativity,” The Fashion Awards’ website read of the 2022 event, noting the evening’s primary fundraising efforts. “The Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent. Never before has there been more need for this support.”

Amid the celebratory evening, Jefferson Hack – the creative director of Dazed Media – was presented with the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation, honoring Hack’s contribution to fashion. Other honorees included Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, who won the award for Designer of the Year and Bella Hadid, who took home the award for Model of the Year.

“Modeling was always in my stars, and I had to accept that,” Bella told W Magazine about her career as one of the most high profile models within the industry in September 2022. “To be honest, it’s only been in the past year that I’ve felt confident in my craft and that impostor syndrome started to float away a little bit.”

Further explaining that she now has more confidence in what designers she wants to collaborate with, Bella – who famously had a dress spray painted on her during the Coperni show at Paris Fashion Week this fashion season – told W Magazine, “Now I know what I want to do, who I want to work with, and what I like and what I don’t like. Until you really listen to yourself and stand by your boundaries, you can’t move forward.”

