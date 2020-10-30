While Ashley Graham is drop-dead gorgeous, it’s the impact she has on the beauty industry that makes her stand out the most. The 33-year-old curvy model has used her platform as well as her love for fashion to make a statement. In doing so, she’s turned the fashion game on its head. Now that Ashley is a mom of one and raising son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin, she’s still showing off her curves and impeccable sense of style, proving she can do no wrong!

Ash loves fashion so much that she not only models clothes, she also designs them. Because there was a lack of lingerie and bathing suits that could fit all body types, the brunette beauty got inspired and took matters into her own hands. “I didn’t have sexy, supportive lingerie that I could find for my size,” she revealed to Vogue in an interview published in March 2019. “And same goes with bikinis, I wanted little tiny string bikinis and nobody wanted to make them for my curvy-ass body, so I did it!” As a result, she teamed up with Swimsuits For All as well as Addition Elle. The model also has her very own clothing line.

Wearing lingerie and bikinis means leaving little to the imagination, and that’s the point. The Sports Illustrated alum is all about flaunting her body — flaws and all. “Someone once told me my thighs were ‘cellulite city,'” she captioned an unretouched Instagram photo in July 2018. “But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage,” she wrote. “I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you.” Preach!

During her pregnancy, the hard-working mama reminded women that you can still be sexy while expecting. “Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day,” she captioned an IG video she shared in October of her naked body. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.” You go, girl!

Scroll through the gallery to see Ashley’s best stylish moments — before, during and after pregnancy.