Super Bowl bound! Sydney Warner (née Hightower), who was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2020, celebrated her husband, Fred Warner’s, NFC Championship win with a congratulatory Instagram post on Monday, January 29.

“We’re headed to the SUPER BOWL!” the pregnant reality star, 28, gushed. “Making memories this year that will last a lifetime. Our son will see these photos one day and know he was in my belly when daddy won the NFC Championship. We are blessed. So proud of you.”

Fred, 27, is a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. They advanced to the Super Bowl after beating the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28. Sydney went on the field to celebrate with her husband after the game, putting her baby bump on display as they excitedly posed for photos.

The Alabama native dated Peter Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor and was eliminated during week six. She met her now-husband in February 2020, shortly after the episode when she was sent home aired on television. Fred slid into her DMs to start the relationship.

“[Fred] was single and had just lost the Super Bowl, so he was feeling down,” Sydney shared in 2022. “He was hanging out at his house and not leaving his room much. He would watch shows, and while he didn’t watch much of The Bachelor, his family did. His brother’s wife FaceTimed him and told him there was a girl on The Bachelor that was his type and his vibe. He thought she was being ridiculous but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot.”

Although things didn’t work out for Sydney on the ABC show, she looks back at her time on The Bachelor fondly because of what it led her to today. “It wasn’t as great as I wanted in the moment,” she admitted. “But looking back, I would never have been where I am in life and I wouldn’t have found the man I’m going to spend the rest of my life with if I hadn’t been on The Bachelor. It’s just crazy.”

Sydney and Fred got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. She announced that she was pregnant with baby No. 1 in October 2023. The pair’s little boy is due in March.

However, before he arrives, they’ll have to get through the Super Bowl! Fred and the 49ers will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on February 11. It will be a rematch of the big game from 2020, which the 49ers lost.