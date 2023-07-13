Love never grows old! Bachelor Nation expanded its horizons and is set to release The Golden Bachelor, a spinoff that will follow senior citizens’ journey for love. The upcoming series has made progress in production and released its first teaser. Keep reading to learn more about the trailer, cast, premiere date and more.

What Happened in ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Teaser?

The show’s first look brought fans back in time to the good old days, courtesy of Variety. In the short clip, the infamous Bachelor red rose transformed into gold while The Drifters’ 1960 song “This Magic Moment” filled listeners’ ears.

Although the Golden Bachelor cast was not featured in the first look, the teaser announced that the lead will be revealed on July 17.

Following the release of the teaser, fans shared their excitement for the new series online.

“I work in geriatrics, and I am certain that the Golden Bachelor will be full of some of the hottest drama and tea,” one fan tweeted on July 13.

“I’m really looking forward to watching The Golden Bachelor,” a second person wrote on the social media website.

When Does ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere?

A premiere date has not been announced for The Golden Bachelor, however, it will air in fall 2023 after Dancing With the Stars season 31 on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

ABC announced the new Bachelor Nation spinoff show in May, promising that the series will be “one for the golden years.”

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story,” the press release read.

The statement did give a clue that the lead is “one hopeless romantic” and the lucky man will have “a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.”

The press release concluded, “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

How Old Are ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Contestants?

The contestant’s and lead’s age range has yet to be announced by ABC. That being said, individuals who are 65 years of age or older are considered senior citizens, per the U.S. Census Bureau.