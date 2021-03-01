Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Nail Their Opening at the 2021 Golden Globes: Watch!

No shade, but Tina Fey and Amy Poehler should host every awards show. The former Saturday Night Live stars and longtime BFFs absolutely nailed their opening monologue at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28. The comedians, who hosted from separate coasts, touched upon everything from the coronavirus pandemic to 90 Day Fiancé to the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press.

Additionally, Amy, 49, and Tina, 50, made it a point to crack jokes about several nominees, including Lily Collins for Emily in Paris. “French exit is what I did after watching the first episode of Emily in Paris,” Tina laughed.

NBC

Of course, this is hardly the first time Amy and Tina wowed Golden Globes viewers. In fact, this year marks the fourth time the dynamic duo has hosted the esteemed event including 2012, 2013 and 2014. Over the years, Amy and Tina have cracked some pretty amazing jokes at the expense of Hollywood’s elite.

In 2015, the Mean Girls actresses poked fun at George Clooney, who happened to be receiving the Cecil B. Demille Award that evening. “Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, an adviser to Kofi Annan on Syria and was appointed to a three-person commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza strip,” Tina said, referring to George’s wife, Amal Clooney. “So, tonight her husband is getting a lifetime achievement award.”

Thankfully, George and Amal were A-OK with the joke. The actor busted out laughing, while Amal giggled politely.

As it happens, not everyone on the A-list shares their sense of humor. In 2013, Amy and Tina addressed Taylor Swift‘s highly publicized love life and suggested she could use “some me time.”

The “Lover” singer later commented on their remarks. “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people, because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women,'” Taylor told Vanity Fair in March of that year.

“Aww, I feel bad if she was upset. I am a feminist, and she is a young and talented girl,” Amy responded to The Hollywood Reporter. “That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff.”

Here’s hoping everyone had a laugh this time around!