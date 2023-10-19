Tristan Thompson is “such a good dad,” says Kim Kardashian — just not to Prince, the 7-year-old son he shares with ex Jordan Craig. Jordan’s sister Kai put the NBA star, 32, on blast after the reality star, 42, sang his parenting praises during a recent episode of The Kardashians. “It’s so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can’t seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince,” Kai wrote. “The fact that he can take other children to school and activities in the same city, yet never sees or speaks to his own son, unless it’s for a private party or planned photo opportunity, is appalling and inexcusable.”

While Tristan — who doesn’t have a relationship with Theo, the baby boy he welcomed with mistress Maralee Nichols in 2021, either — has yet to comment, a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Kim feels “foolish” for defending his character and that Khloé Kardashian, mom to his children True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months, is furious about the bad press. “Tristan’s just playing dumb, though,” the insider spills. “He says that his baby mama’s family is simply trying to get famous.”