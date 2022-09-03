If anyone in tennis is known as the GOAT, it would be Venus Williams. The athlete made her professional debut on the court when she was just 14 years old, and she went on to become one of the world’s most famous tennis superstars. So, it comes as no surprise that the California native has amassed a massive net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Keep reading to find out how Venus makes her money!

Venus Williams Has Several Business Ventures

While her strong suit is tennis, Venus has branched out into other business ventures, such as becoming the CEO of her interior design company, V Starr Interiors, in Florida.

Not only that, but she also partnered with fashion retailer Steve & Barry’s to launch her clothing line, EleVen, and became a minority owner of the football team the Miami Dolphins with her younger sister, Serena Williams.

Serena Williams Has a Higher Net Worth

Although the sisters don’t focus on money, Venus’s sister has a remarkably higher net worth than the champion. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Serena is worth an estimated $250 million and rakes in the big bucks from multiple endorsements, including Nike and Kraft Foods.

In February 2022, the sisters opened up about playing against one another on the court in a video interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

“So, we have competed against each other 31 times, which is nuts,” Venus said, when asking Serena what she looked forward to in life.

Serena noted that she likes it “when we’re on this team together,” to which Venus agreed as the two playfully dissed each other about their athletic abilities. Serena then wondered what she and Venus would “compete against off of the court.”

Six months later, Serena announced her retirement from the sport in August 2022 following decades of a successful career alongside her older sister.

Venus Williams Served as A Film Executive Producer

Alongside Serena, Venus served as an executive producer on the highly successful biopic film King Richard, which centers on the Williams sisters’ adolescence and career beginnings.

The movie shed light on a few endorsement opportunities Venus has received in the past, including one with Reebok for $12 million when she was just 15 years old, which equates to more than $20 million now.

Venus Williams Is an Advocate for Equal Pay

As a dedicated advocate for equal pay among female athletes, Venus has spoken out about the wage gap between men and women tennis players.

“The #PrivilegeTax movement is what we’ve coined as this real data that shows that women only make 82 cents for every dollar that men make, and it’s a serious problem,” she told E! News in March 2022.

Venus then noted the reason she is “passionate” about this topic is because “this happened to [her].”

“I’m very excited to be partnering with many companies to close this gap, to raise awareness, to raise money at a grassroots level and also partner with Credit Karma, who has made this happen within their organization in the last few years,” she added. “I want to make sure that this gap has been closed.”