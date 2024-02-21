Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Can you ever have too many dresses? If you ask us, we don’t think so! You can wear a dress for just about any occasion. Leading a meeting at work? You can team a frock with a blazer for a feminine take on a power suit. Heading to your biweekly manicure appointment? You can toss on a full-length shirtdress with a pair of chunky dad sandals, so you’ll be supremely comfy while you get your nails and toes all dolled up. Even when it comes to athletic wear, you can snag chic workout dresses for your next tennis class or pickleball game.

Like clockwork, if you’re thinking of adding a new piece to your wardrobe, head straight to Amazon. We discovered a chic dress from one of our favorite Amazon brands for 50% off. Yes, you read that correctly! Amazon Essentials is offering 50% off a stunning short-sleeve midi dress — bumping the price down from $33 to $17!

Get the Amazon Essentials Midi Dress for just $17 (originally $32) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

This relaxed-fit dress is made from drapey and smooth material. The button-down detailing and waistbelt are two standout qualities we absolutely adore. This versatile dress is available in four shades, including navy, red leaf, black and a black and white abstract floral design. Obsessed!

Can’t think of ways to style this frock? We’ve got you covered. If you’re in a chill mood, you can team it with canvas sneakers and a cute ankle bracelet. If you want to go for a more sassy aesthetic, unbutton the top to buttons and pair the look with chunky mules. You can even rock this dress with an oversized blazer and sandals for a look your besties at work will obsess over!

One five-star shopper left a comment sharing everything they loved about this dress. “Love material, very soft and flow,” the reviewer shared. “[It’s] light and cool but not see-through at all,” which is a plus for shoppers who want to wear it to work. Another shopper shared how they plan to wear this number. “This dress can be casual, business dress, and it can be dressed up with accessories,” they revealed. “I’m wearing [it] to my sister’s wedding. I’ll be dressing it up with fancy navy rhinestone dance shoes, [and] a silver rhinestone belt with silver jewelry.”

Whether you’re heading to a wedding or looking for a casual dress to wear into the office, this shopper-approved find from Amazon Essentials is an excellent choice, so score it while it’s still on sale for 50% off!

