After a winter filled with frosty temperatures and gloomy skies, it’s no wonder we’re anticipating the spring season. We’re so ready to put days of snow and brisk winds behind us, but we’re realistic enough to know it won’t be warm and sunny skies just yet. Before we can get into the beautiful weather we’ve been anticipating, there are a few roadblocks we get through. Fingers crossed, early spring rain showers will give way to blossoming flowers sooner rather than later.

Stocking up on wet-weather clothing essentials is a must as the rainy season inches closer. Staple pieces like a sturdy umbrella and classic rainjacket are go-to picks for spring showers, however there’s so much more out there. You can snag water-resistant socks, hats,and trendy boots right now on Amazon. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds below. Check out 13 wet-weather clothing essentials that will keep you dry during spring showers!

BBX Lephsnt Rain Jacket

$44 $49
Heading to a business meeting that can't be postponed? This waterproof rain jacket is functional and stylish, so you'll look the part no matter the weather.

MISSKY Hoodie Dress

$30 $34
Don't let the rain stop your style. This hooded sweater dress will protect your hair and preserve your swag!

Libin Cargo Joggers

$34 $44
These casual joggers are made from a lightweight and slightly elastic material. Along with quick-dry capabilities, these pants provide UPF 50+ sun protection!

Angela & William Store Foldable Water Repellent Bucket Hat

$19
If you live for a bucket hat moment like us, you'll be thrilled to add this quilted waterproof accessory to your collection. Along with a chic quilted print, this hat comes with an adjustable drawstring so you can make it fit as loose or as tight as you prefer.

Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots

$30 $60
Want to serve chill yet elevated vibes when a downpour is en route? Snag these waterproof Chelsea rainboots for brunch and beyond!

SZFY Transformable Rain Poncho

$22 $24
Is rain dominating the forecast on the day of an outdoor event like a music festival? Snag this poncho. It's waterproof and comes with a hood, so you can still wear a cute outfit without worrying about it getting wet.

Repel Umbrella The Original Portable Travel Umbrella

$25 $33
We don't know about you, but we've purchased an umbrella with the hopes of being prepared for a storm — only for wind gusts to be so strong, it turns the umbrella inside out. Thankfully, this bestselling umbrella comes with nine sturdy fiberglass ribs to protect against extreme winds. Plus, it features a double vented canopy to protect you from the rain.

HISEA Floral Print Rain Boots

$33 $40
If you're a fan of wearing florals in spring, you'll swoon over these adorable and functional floral print rain boots.

MJNUONE Waterproof Crossbody Bag

$14
Heading out during a rain shower? Protect your necessities from the elements, courtesy of this trendy white crossbody bag.

RANDY SUN Dry Socks

$27
Nothing feels worse than water seeping through your shoes and getting your feet wet. These waterproof socks are lightweight and conveniently prevent external water molecules from entering the socks. They're also created with a CoolMax fabric to wick sweat away from your skin, keeping your feet cool and dry!

totes Windproof and Rainproof Canopy Umbrella

$17.00 $28
Rain doesn't stop the show on important days. If you need to preserve your hair, makeup or outfit, snag these canopy umbrella!

Outdoor Ventures Fleece Lined Rain Jacket

$60
Looking for a tried-and-true essential to add to your rain gear? This bestselling jacket has all the makings of a standard raincoat, but it boasts over 1,000 five-star Amazon reviews!

Aoysky Cable Knit Cardigan

$50 $60
Hear me out: This isn't traditional rainy-day gear, but it's too cute to pass up. The oversized cardigan is made from heavyweight fabric to keep you warm and even includes a sleek hood.

