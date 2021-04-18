Jeffree Star’s ‘Severe’ Car Accident Left Him and a Friend Injured — Here’s Everything We Know

YouTube fans were shocked to learn that Jeffree Star and his best friend, Daniel Lucas, were hospitalized following a “severe” car accident on April 16. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the tragic crash.

“A few hours ago, Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped [three] times after hitting black ice,” a member of the 35-year-old’s team posted to his Twitter account around 2 p.m. ET the day of the accident. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck later confirmed that “Star and another individual were involved in a rollover crash on Natrona County’s Hat Six Road.” According to the local law enforcement, the makeup artist and the social media influencer were traveling on a highway in Jeffree’s Rolls Royce SUV when they “hit a patch of slush, slid and eventually rolled.”

However, Wyoming Highway Patrol also noted that “drugs and alcohol are not being investigated as possible factors” in the crash.

“This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still,” Jeffree revealed later that day while breaking his silence following the collision. “I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken, and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months, but I should make a full recovery.”

He also gave an update on Daniel’s condition. “My best friend was in the passenger seat,” the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder continued. “He has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

One day later, Jeffree announced via his Instagram Stories that he would be able to leave the hospital and return home but would be required to wear a back brace for several weeks while healing from the smash-up. For Daniel’s part, he was required to stay to allow doctors to continue to observe his condition, but he appeared to be in good spirits.

Scroll through the gallery below to get all the updates on the car crash, Jeffree’s condition and his recovery.