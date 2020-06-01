Courtesy Austin McBroom/Instagram; YouTube

If you keep up with Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz from the ACE Family, then you may have noticed they introduced a new member. Don’t worry, Catherine didn’t give birth quite yet. We’re referring to daughter Elle’s imaginary friend, Lovie, who was brought to life for her fourth birthday on May 28.

What Is Lovie?

Lovie is a CGI character inspired by Elle’s imagination, and it couldn’t be cuter! The imaginary creature is pink, has a round body, a heart-shaped head and is more than half of Elle’s height.

How Was Lovie Introduced?

In the special birthday video, Austin and Catherine hyped up their firstborn before she unwrapped her gift. “Before you open it, just know that me and mommy have been wanting to give you one of these for a while now. You know that me and mommy don’t really want to get a dog yet. We don’t want any pets, but we think this is better than a pet,” Austin told Elle before she opened the box and screamed with glee upon meeting her new pal.

OK, real talk, there was actually nothing in the box. Lovie is created with CGI and edited into videos. Clearly, Elle is an actress in the making, because she looked super shocked when Lovie popped out.

Is Lovie a Boy or Girl?

Neither! “Just so you guys know, Lovie has no gender. It’s not a boy. It’s not a girl. It’s just love, pure love,” Catherine explained to viewers.

Where Can We Expect to See Lovie?

Lovie will make more appearances in the fam’s forthcoming vlogs. “Lovie actually went to get its luggage ’cause Lovie is moving in,” Catherine told Elle. You can also get more of Lovie on social media. Austin and Catherine have created an Instagram page for it, as well as a TikTok account.

What Other Surprises Can We Expect From the ACE Family?

In addition to Lovie, we can expect the couple to welcome their third baby in a few weeks. Catherine’s due date for baby No. 3 is June 25. This will be the pair’s first boy. They already share Elle and 19-month-old daughter Alaïa.

Catherine announced she was expecting in January — a little over three months into her pregnancy. “I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.”

Between their baby boy and Lovie, ACE Family members have plenty to look forward to!