Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Vanchi “Van” LaShawn Jefferson Jr. is a successful NFL player! Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, the athlete played football in high school and continued his success into the league. Van’s net worth stands at around $2 million, according to multiple outlets such as Biography Daily and Explore Net Worth.

However, Van isn’t focused on his financial status. He explained that he was just “taking one day at a time” in an interview for the Rams’ website.

“I’m just perfecting my craft and being the best player I can be, learning from the older guys, and just gaining the trust of my coaches and Matt [Stafford],” Van said in October 2021. “That’s what I try to do every day, just come in and be the best I can be, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Keep reading to learn how Van makes his money and more details about him!

Matt Patterson/AP/Shutterstock

Van Joined the NFL in 2020

The Florida native was picked in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft for the Rams after playing for the University of Florida from 2018 through 2019. There, he played football for the Gators college team but initially attended the University of Mississippi from 2015 through 2017.

When he signed with the California-based team, Van received a four-year contract, earning a total of $5.6 million with a $1.6 million sign-on bonus, according to Over the Cap.

Now that Van and the Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, his net worth will likely climb to new heights upon his newfound success.

Van Comes From an NFL Family

The L.A. player wasn’t a stranger when he first started playing football. His father is coach and former wide receiver Shawn Jefferson.

Shawn currently works for the Arizona Cardinals team after serving as the New York Jets’ assistant head coach and wide receiver coach from 2019 to 2020.

Van Has a Wife and Kids

Van and his family earned national attention when he won the Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 and discovered his wife, Samaria, was in labor during the game. While the two already share daughter Bella, they welcomed their second child on February 13, 2022.

The athlete’s reaction to the news was caught on camera after the Rams took home the trophy for the Super Bowl. Two of his children were seen talking to him on the field upon hearing that their mom was giving birth.

Van and Samaria spoke about the moment on Today on February 16, revealing that she had experienced contractions throughout the game.

“I just knew I wanted to push through for as long as I could,” Samaria admitted. “I was wincing in pain … and watching Van.”

“She’s a champ,” the football star said. “She didn’t want to tell me. She wanted me to be focused on the game. I appreciate her for doing that. I think if she had told me, I would be freaking out.”