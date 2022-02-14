What a show! Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar all took the stage during halftime at the 2022 Super Bowl.

The biggest surprise during the performance was an appearance from 50 Cent, who performed his hit “In Da Club.” All the artists who appeared drove the crowd crazy by performing some of their biggest hits.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The iconic rap and hip-hop artists put on quite a show during Super Bowl LV. Although every performer has been in the spotlight for decades, Eminem, 49, previously admitted it was “nerve-wracking” preparing for the big game.

“There’s nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f—k up, your f—k up is there forever,” the “Rap God” artist said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” on February 11.

However, he was surrounded by amazing talent. The Detroit native noted that he was completely “blown away” by Dr. Dre’s vision for the group’s halftime performance and the “top tier” lyricism from Kendrick, 34.

“When the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might be actually serious.’ I was trying to envision what Dre. might do,” the “Real Slim Shady” artist continued. “I was thinking like, yeah, that’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together, right, and that kind of thing, but I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

Of course, Dr. Dre is one of the world’s most successful rap producers and has worked closely in the past with all of his Super Bowl cohorts. His career began back in ‘80s as a member of N.W.A. and has since won six Grammy Awards.

That being said, the “No Diggity” rapper called taking the stage at Super Bowl LV “one of the biggest thrills of my career.” The Compton native performing in his “own backyard” will be an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

Surprisingly, Mary J. Blige, 51, revealed she did not get paid for her appearance, calling it “an opportunity of a lifetime.”

“Listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this,” the “Be Without You” artist said about taking the stage in L.A. on “The Cruz Show,” confirming that her performance was unpaid. “People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”