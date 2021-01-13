Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in February, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out with TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in February.

This list is ongoing …

What’s coming to Netflix in February 2021:

Monday, February 1:

Money Talks

Zig & Sharko (season 3)

Tuesday, February 2:

Kid Cosmic (season 1)

Mighty Express (season 2)

Wednesday, February 3:

All My Friends Are Dead

Firefly Flane (season 1)

Friday, February 5:

Hache (season 2)

Invisible City (season 1)

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Saturday, February 6:

The Sinner (season 3)

Monday, February 7:

War Dogs

Wednesday, February 10:

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Thursday, February 11:

Red Dot

Friday, February 12:

Hate by Dani Rovira

Friday, February 19:

I Care a Lot

Tribes of Europa

Friday, February 26:

Call Me Crazy

What’s leaving Netflix in February 2021:

Monday, February 1:

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Attack on Titan (season 1)

Behzat Ç

Big Bad Beetleborgs

Braxton Family Values (seasons 1-2)

Death at a Funeral

Employee of the Month

Fairy Tail

For Colored Girls

Leo & Tig

Malicious

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers

Mr. Deeds

My Life My Story

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

Pineapple Express

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Power Rangers in Space

Power Rangers Jungle Fury

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Power Rangers Mystic Force

Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive

Power Rangers RPM

Power Rangers S.P.D.

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Power Rangers Super Samurai

Power Rangers Time Force

Power Rangers Wild Force

Power Rangers Zeo

Power Rangers: Megaforce

Total Drama

V.R. Troopers

Friday, February 5:

OCTB (season 1)