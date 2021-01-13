Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in February, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out with TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in February. 

This list is ongoing … 

What’s coming to Netflix in February 2021:

Monday, February 1:

Money Talks

Zig & Sharko (season 3)

Tuesday, February 2:

Kid Cosmic (season 1)

Mighty Express (season 2)

Wednesday, February 3:

All My Friends Are Dead

Firefly Flane (season 1)

Friday, February 5: 

Hache (season 2)

Invisible City (season 1)

Little Big Women 

Malcolm & Marie 

Space Sweepers

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity 

Saturday, February 6:

The Sinner (season 3)

Monday, February 7: 

War Dogs

Wednesday, February 10: 

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman 

Thursday, February 11: 

Red Dot 

Friday, February 12: 

Hate by Dani Rovira

Friday, February 19: 

I Care a Lot 

Tribes of Europa

Friday, February 26:

Call Me Crazy

What’s leaving Netflix in February 2021:

Monday, February 1:

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Attack on Titan (season 1)

Behzat Ç 

Big Bad Beetleborgs 

Braxton Family Values (seasons 1-2)

Death at a Funeral 

Employee of the Month 

Fairy Tail 

For Colored Girls 

Leo & Tig 

Malicious

Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers 

Mr. Deeds 

My Life My Story 

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation 

Pineapple Express

Power Rangers Dino Charge

Power Rangers Dino Thunder 

Power Rangers in Space 

Power Rangers Jungle Fury 

Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue

Power Rangers Lost Galaxy 

Power Rangers Mystic Force 

Power Rangers Ninja Storm 

Power Rangers Operation Overdrive 

Power Rangers RPM 

Power Rangers S.P.D.

Power Rangers Super Megaforce

Power Rangers Super Samurai 

Power Rangers Time Force 

Power Rangers Wild Force

Power Rangers Zeo 

Power Rangers: Megaforce

Total Drama 

V.R. Troopers 

Friday, February 5: 

OCTB (season 1)